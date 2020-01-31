|
Francis K. Aspel
Born: July 31, 1922
Died: January27, 2020
Francis K. "Frank" Aspel, age 97,of Kankakee and a lifelong resident of Lockport, passed away on Monday, January27, 2020 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born July 31, 1922 in Marley, the son of Howard J.& Agnes Jungels Aspel.
Frank married Virginia M. Bolte on August 23, 1947 at St.Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet.
She preceded him in death on November 4, 2007.
He had been a tool designer for Caterpillar in Joliet for many years.Frank was a member of the PT Boaters Association, LockportVFW, and a charter member of the Lockport Moose Lodge #1557.
He enjoyed gardening and calling Bingo. Frank was a huge Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and Illini fan.
Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during WWII on PT 157.
He was a parishioner of St. Dennis Catholic Church in Lockport.
Surviving are three daughters, Linda L. & David Beckham of Bourbonnais, Beverly M. & Michael O'Brien of Haymarket, VA, and Shirley A. Brandland of Parker, CO; six grandchildren, Jeff Beckham, Denise (Brian)Wadley, Michael (Larissa) O'Brien, Scott O'Brien, Jonathan Brandland, and Caitlyn (Michael) Boukhari; great-grandchildren, Lauren and Lucas Wadley,Audrey, Ingrid, and Evan Beckham, Alexander and Xavier O'Brien, and Aspen Brandland;and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Dorothy Rex.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be held 9:00 -10:30 a.m. Friday,January 31, 2020 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Rev. Jason Nesbit will celebrate the Mass.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.
Memorials may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Epilepsy Foundation.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 31, 2020