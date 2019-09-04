|
|
Francis L. Rozhon
"Frank", age 86 passed away Saturday August 31, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet. A resident of the Carillon Lakes Community in Crest Hill, formerly of Berwyn. Frank is a Korean War Veteran serving US Army 1953 to 1955, he was also a Crew Chief for American Airlines retiring in 1999 after 47 years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Rozhon; children Linda Carroll and Steve (Donna) Rozhon; brother Richard (the late Lillian) Rozhon; sister Alice (the late Roy) Okulvich; grandchildren Jamie (Scott) Azara, Tracie (Daniel) Roggenkamp, Nicole Gushes, Steven Rozhon Jr., Courtney Carroll and Nicholas Rozhon; great grandchildren Ava, Nicholas, Grace, Levi and Lana; son-in-law Tom Gushes also numerous nieces and nephews.
Also preceded in death by his parents George and Mary Rozhon; daughter Ellen Gushes; three sisters and two brothers.
Visitation Thursday September 5, 2019 from 3 to 9 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Services end at the funeral home, cremation rites to be accorded.
Always thinking of others, Frank was a registered Gift of Hope Donor and per his families wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the () appreciated. (andersonmemorialhomes.com) (815) 577-5250
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 4, 2019