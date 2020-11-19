Francis R. Vargocko, Sr.
Francis R. "Fritz" Vargocko Sr. - passed away at Morris Hospital of a broken heart Sunday November 15, 2020. Age 87.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife Darlene (Hunter) December 18, 2019,his parents John and Anna (Stofan) Vargocko, two sons, Francis R. "Mick" and Todd (in infancy) Vargocko; also 4 brothers and 1 sister.
Fritz is survived by his children Tena (Rick) Klimek, Brian Vargocko and Mark Vargocko and daughter-in-law Charmaine Vargocko. Dear grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 18. Also surviving, 3 sisters-in-law, Beverly Vargocko, Ruth Hunter and Sunnie Hunter, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
After close to 65 years together Fritz and Darlene are together forever now. Fritz lived life to the fullest. For many years, he was proud to coach Little League at Belmont AC and Pony League at Ingalls Park AC. He was also a die-hard Cubs fan. He retired from Teamster local 179 in 1993, after which he spent a lot of time cooking for his family. He was known for his famous oatmeal cookies and the best smoked sausages!
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9 until 10:30 a.m. to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. All attending the funeral Mass at St. Paul the Apostle will be asked to observe the current Covid-19 guidelines by wearing masks and observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers Memorials in the name of Francis and Darlene Vargocko to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, stjude.org
would be appreciated.
For Information call: (815)744-0022 or visit: www.chsfuneral.com
