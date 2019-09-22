|
Francis W. Ryan
Francis W. "Frank" Ryan, age 93, of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at The Timbers of Shorewood.
Frank was born on November 11, 1925 in Cosgrove, Johnson County, IA, the son of the late William P. and Eleanor A. (nee Welsh) Ryan. He graduated from Leo High School, Class of 1943, and DePaul University, Chicago. A proud United States Marine Corps Veteran, Frank served in WWII in the Pacific and Korea, participating in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, and was a recipient of a Purple Heart.
Frank retired from Illinois Bell as a District Manager with 38 years of dedicated service. For a number of years, he also operated a remodeling business with his brothers.
An avid reader, he was co-author of two published novels written with the late Mary Jurgens. He was a parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Joliet, a former member of St. Cecelia's Catholic Community in Ft. Myers, FL, past president at the Joliet YMCA and a longtime member of St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Frank is survived by his loving children, Frank, Jr. (Marianne) Ryan of Minooka, Michelle Ryan of Elberta, AL, and Patrick (Lilly) Ryan of Joliet; eight grandchildren, Shannon Ryan, Sean Ryan, Christopher (Sonia) Compton, Eric (Chantel) Compton, Alexandria Ryan, Natasha Swenson, Michael (Sara) Divito, and Kathleen Ryan; and three great grandchildren, Cyrus, Ava and Madison. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Genevieve "Ronnie" (nee Stanton) Ryan (2006); his parents; and brothers, Joe (Marie) and John "Jack" (Anna Mae) Ryan.
Visitation for Frank W. Ryan will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Avenue, Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9: 30 a.m. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where full Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Marine Corps and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.com.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019