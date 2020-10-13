Francis W. Thiel, Jr.
Born: December 14, 1950; in Kankakee, IL
Died: October 11, 2020; in Naperville, IL
Francis W. "Frank" Thiel, Jr., age 69, Vietnam War U.S. Navy veteran, a resident of Plainfield, IL since October 2019, formerly of Joliet and Naperville, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born December 14, 1950 in Kankakee, IL.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held Saturday, October 17, 10:30 AM in the funeral home with military honors following the service. Interment will be private.
