Frank A. Tomac
1932 - 2020
Frank A. Tomac

Born: February 8th, 1932

Died: June 1, 2020

Frank Tomac, Age 88, born February 8th, 1932 passed away at Willow Falls June 1, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Crest Hill and an avid baseball fan of the St Louis Cardinals.

Surviving are his four sons, Frank (Cindy) Tomac of Dwight, IL, Ray (Darla) Tomac of Shorewood, IL, Andy (Mary Fran) Tomac of Plainfield, IL and Ed (Francine) of Joliet, IL. His seven grandchildren, Matthew, Amanda (fiance' Matt Scholard) Tomac, Alyssa (Paolo) Vinzon, Bryan (fiance' Julianne Kowalski), Lauren (Kyle Lieving), Blake and Sean Tomac; and two great grandsons, Maverick and Maddox Vinzon. Sister Bernadine (Bernie) Gerl, numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Delores (nee Hausser) in 2016; his parents, Frank and Jule (nee Matichak) Tomac; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ed (Donna), Dick (Dorothy), Don (Irma), Eileen Hausser, Carol (Pete); and nephew, Mark Smith.

Frank was a Korean War Veteran stationed in Germany from 1952-1954 and discharged with a ranking of Sergeant. He retired from Northern Illinois Gas Company in 1992 after 35 years of service.

Frank could fix anything and was known for helping anyone in need. He passed his kindness and good work ethic on to his sons.

We would like to thank the thoughtful and attentive staff at Willow Falls who cared for our dad, as well as Dr. Bhavesh Gandhi and his staff, Jove Castillo and Reginia Casal from Allied Home Health Care and Transitions Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated.

Due to COVID-19, a private celebration will be held by the immediate family with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Obituary and tribute wall for Frank Tomac at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:


Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
