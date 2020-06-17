Frank E. Willrett
Frank E. "Red" Willrett, 92, died June 12, 2020 in DeKalb. He was the son of George L. and Caroline R. Willrett. Upon the death of his mother in 1931, he made his home with the family of his aunt and uncle, Mareva D. and Ralph O. Willrett.
In his adult life, he farmed for a few years and then worked as a carpenter. He belonged to Carpenters Local #1753 and held the offices of trustee and president. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling, working with stained glass, all kinds of puzzles, and playing cards.
Survivors include daughter Donna Willrett and his sisters Dorothy Stoddard, Charlotte Berg and Carol (Del) Sandberg; sister-in-law Hope Willrett; brother Dick (Joy) Willrett; step-grandson Jeff (Amanda) Cervenka; and step great-grandchildren Maggie and Lucas. He was preceded in death by both sets of parents; his son Daniel Willrett; sister Barbara DeWitt; brothers Raymond Willrett, Robert Willrett and Jim Willrett. Frank is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Pine Acres and Kishwaukee Hospital for his care during his final months. Private family services will be held at the Malta Cemetery with Pastor Jeremiah Thompson of the Malta United Methodist Church officiating. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 17, 2020.