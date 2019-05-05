Frank James Costa



Frank James Costa passed away peacefully at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, Monday, April 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Age 88.



Preceded in death by his parents, Norfio Costa and Susanna (Spota), siblings Charles (Dora) Costa, Joseph (Rose) Costa, Dorothy (George) Savich, Catherine (James) Allocco and James (Shelbia) Costa.



Survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Rosemarie(Seno) Costa, two sons Dr. Dino (Melissa) Costa, Frank (Kathie) Costa; his grandchildren Sarah (Fiance' Ryan Davie) Costa, Christopher Costa, Anthony Costa, Joseph Costa, Matthew Costa; one brother Anthony N. Costa along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Frank proudly served in the U.S Army, PFC receiving the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.



Frank retired after 30 plus years from U.S. Steel. There was not anything he could not accomplish; Frank was always willing to repair the variety of household emergencies for his neighbors. He was a very proud father of his two sons and his grandchildren. Frank was an avid gardener and loved making wood creations for his grandchildren. Rose and Frank lit up the dance floor to Mack the Knife at every event they attended. Frank will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank his devoted caregivers Tammy Marino and Karen Joda. Special thanks to the wonderful friends and family who have helped along Frank's journey.



Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 3 - 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. to the Cathedral of St. Raymond for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment and Military Honors will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice, Joliet Catholic Academy, Cathedral of St. Raymond or The Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate would be appreciated.



For Information call: (815)744-0022 or visit: www.chsfuneral.com Published in The Herald-News on May 5, 2019