Frank J. Furto
Frank J. Furto, 97 yrs. departed peacefully from this life, August 17,2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Frank is survived by four daughters, Kathleen, 'Kathy' (late Dick) Pucel, Susanne (Tim) Brody, Marilyn (Paul Jr.) Rak, Francine (Frank Frigo) Blackburn. Nine cherished grandchildren, Shane (Edna) Pucel, Aaron (Sarah Weiske) Pucel, Mira Brody, Ian Brody, Tiffany (Drew) Mucci-Heitman, Gwen Rak, Syndey Rak, Dan Blackburn & Rachel (Joey) Carlson. Two great-grandchildren, Sadie & Reed Carlson. One sister Margaret Prombo,one brother Anthony Mican, Two sisters-in-law Helen (late Thomas) Furto & Bernice (late Benedict) Furto.
Preceded in death by his wife, Ann (Hanis), his parents, Joseph & Mary Furto, brothers & sisters, Thomas (Helen), Marie (in infancy), Agnes, (late George) Beno, Mary (late John) Ferak, Joseph (late Frances), John (Carol) Furto, Theresa Furto & Benedict (Bernice) Furto. One grandson Jason Pucel.
Born in Joliet, lifelong resident. Frank graduated from Joliet High School, and soon thereafter went to basic training for the US Army and was deployed to the European Theater in World War II. He served as an infantryman from 1943 until honorable discharge in 1946.
Returning home he met Ann Hanis and was married for 64 yrs. Frank had a lifelong career working at the Texaco refinery in Lockport as a supervisor until his retirement. Frank would join Ann in dancing, bowling and occasional trips throughout the United States.
A lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and was thrilled to see their World Series victory in 2016. He enjoyed the company of his cat, Smokey.
In lieu of flowers donations to Joliet Area Hospice would be appreciated. A celebration of Frank's life will begin on Tuesday, August 27,2019 with prayer services in the funeral home chapel at 10:20 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Anne's Catholic Church in Crest Hill for Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Ressurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, Il. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27,2019 at 9a.m. until time of Service at 10:20 a.m.at Tezak Funeral Home 1211 Plainfield Rd. Joliet
Pisut Funeral Services in charge of arrangements 815-722-0998
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 25, 2019