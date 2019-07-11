The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joliet, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joliet, IL
FRANK J. KULA


1925 - 2019
FRANK J. KULA Obituary
Frank J. Kula

Born: November 28, 1925

Died: July 9, 2019

Frank J. Kula, age 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Frank was born November 28, 1925 in Joliet, IL Served in the United States Army from 1943-1946. He was the owner of Kula's Jewelry and Loan in downtown Joliet since 1947 and worked 6 days a week until March of this year. Frank's greatest joy was spending time with his family, working and greeting his customers.

Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary (nee Geryk) Kula; brothers, Stephen, Paul, Andrew; sister, Margaret; and grandson, Matthew McGlynn.

Survived by his beloved wife, Mary Jean "Janka"; his loving children, Theresa (Jim) McGlynn, Mary (Tom) Franceschini, Christine (Dave) Celovsky, Frank (Stephanie) Kula, Sharon (Joe) Kastelic, Mark (Shannon) Kula, Lisa (Joe) Buczyna and Cindy (Tom) Markun; his adored grandchildren, Ashley (Dave) Mazur, Gabrielle and Jacob McGlynn, Luke Celovsky, Amanda, Frankie IIl and Eva Kula, Andrew, Isabella, Maggie and Markie Kula, Nicholas Buczyna, Grace, Tommy, Michael and Christopher Markun; cherished great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Christian Mazur. Also survived by numerous brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews

His family would like to thank all the staff at Mother Theresa's Home in Lemont and the Joliet Area Community Hospice for their outstanding service, compassion and dedication to Frank.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Frank's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would greatly be appreciated

A celebration of Frank's life will begin on Friday, July 12, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The family invites relatives and friends to gather on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet, where Frank will lie-in-state from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at S.S. Cyril Cemetery in Lemont. Obituary and tribute wall for Frank Kula at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from July 11 to July 12, 2019
