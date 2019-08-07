|
Frank Lojeski
Born: January 15, 1922; in Joliet, IL
Died: August 4, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Frank "Loy" Lojeski, age 97 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his home.
Born January 15, 1922 in Joliet, Frank J. was a son of Frank and Julia (Waszkiewicz) Lojeski. He was raised and educated in Joliet and attended Joliet Central High School. Following high school, Frank proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. After his time in the service Frank would frequent the local dance hall with his friends. It was at one of these dances that Frank met the love of his life, Mary Mandac, and in June of 1946 they were happily married and remained so until her passing in 2018. Frank worked as foreman for the Joliet Arsenal until retiring in 1967. Frank was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church and was a member of the American Legion Post 1080, as well as the VFW Stone City Post 2199. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan who also enjoyed taking drives in his Cadillac. Frank and Mary could always be found playing cards at family events and taking walks around town. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, especially the residents at Finuala where Frank was a neighbor and friend to all.
Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 72 years, Mary; brothers: Edward, Anthony and Joseph Lojeski, and sisters: Johanna Klen, Frances Tade, Emma Lojeski and Irene Makovic.
Per Frank's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 7, 2019