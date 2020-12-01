1/1
Frank P. Marchetti
Frank P. Marchetti

Age 92, of Crest Hill, Il passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born in Joliet, Il to the late Iria (nee Didone) and John Marchetti.

Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Rosemary (Bertino). He was a loving father to Lisa (Rick) Riss, Jeffrey (Rose) Marchetti, Melinda (Mark) Sayers, Karyn Jaskoviak, proud grandfather to Michelle and Michael Carrasquilla, Joseph Marchetti, Anna and Mary Jaskoviak. His sisters JoAnn Whalen and Sister MaryLou Marchetti, OSF also survive.

Preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Mary, sisters Emily and Diane and son-in law Ivan Carrasquilla.

Frank obtained his master's degree after completing his active service as a member of the Army's forces stationed in Germany from 1952 to 1953. He spent the bulk of his career working as a Health Physicist at Argonne National Laboratory for more than 40 years.

His greatest love outside of spending time with his family, was fishing, closely followed by playing Bridge with his friends at Argonne and at Inwood Park District. He enjoyed refinishing/rebuilding pianos and wood furniture.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's name to the American Heart Association, Heart.org would be appreciated.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private service will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home in Joliet. The service will be live-streamed via the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page beginning Tuesday morning, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.


Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 1, 2020.
