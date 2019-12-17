|
Frank Stuart Dickey, Jr.
Born: February 22, 1934; in McPherson, KS
Died: December 15, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Age 85, of Braceville, IL passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL.
Born February 22, 1934 in McPherson, KS to the late Frank, Sr. and Helen Dickey. Frank grew up in Boston, MA and was proud to have been accepted into the Boston Latin High School.
He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Manufacturing Company in 1989 after thirty-one years of employment and was active in the Caterpillar Retiree Group. Member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Wilmington and the Chevy Corvair Owners Club. Frank was an active and proud supporter of Alcoholics Anonymous at the Braceville and Wilmington groups. He was known for his love of sports, he was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. He was always hopeful to one day watch the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs in the World Series, but maybe one day his grandchildren will be able to witness it for him.
Surviving are his wife of thirty-six years, Doris (nee Hoffman) Dickey of Braceville, whom he married April 29, 1983 in Joliet; one son, Frank "Skip" (Karen) Dickey of CO; two daughters, Laurie Wickstrom of CO and Cheri Dickey of TX; one step-son, Dean (Kyle) Cunning of Reddick, IL; two step-daughters, Lori (Willie) Quigley of Braidwood and Donna Cunning of Chicago, IL; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one step-son, Tom Cunning; his four-legged companions, Clifford, Toby, and Dudley; and two brothers, Bob and David Dickey.
Visitation for Frank will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Cremation rites will be accorded following services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to the Grace Lutheran Church: 907 Luther Dr., Wilmington, IL 60481
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 17, 2019