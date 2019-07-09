Frank V. Petrella



Frank V. Petrella, age 87, of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 5, 1931 in Joliet, IL, the son of the late Venanzio and Concetta (nee Vallera) Petrella. He was a lifelong resident of the Joliet area and graduated from Joliet Township High School, Class of 1950. Frank proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from the Illinois Bell Telephone Company after 30 years of service, and was also a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #15713.



Frank is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Evelean (nee Webb) Petrella of Crest Hill; four children, Deborah (Keith) Juhant of Clermont, FL, Allen (Jeanie) Petrella of New Lenox, Lawrence (Allison) Petrella of Oswego, and Michael (Kristine) Petrella of Romeoville; eight grandchildren, Danielle Coatney, Michelle (Justin) Kneer, Nicholas, Alexander, Emma, Sofia, Meghan, and Daniel Petrella; one great grandson, Jackson Coatney; two brothers, Antonio (the late Phyllis) Petrella of Crest Hill, and Albert (the late Bernice) Petrella of Maryland; several nieces and nephews also survive.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Adeline Cappitti, and two brothers, Guido and Sam Petrella.



Visitation for Frank V. Petrella will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until prayers begin at 10:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, to St. Anne Catholic Church, 1800 Dearborn St. Crest Hill, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Enshrinement will follow at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News on July 9, 2019