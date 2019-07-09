The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Petrella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank V. Petrella


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank V. Petrella Obituary
Frank V. Petrella

Frank V. Petrella, age 87, of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 5, 1931 in Joliet, IL, the son of the late Venanzio and Concetta (nee Vallera) Petrella. He was a lifelong resident of the Joliet area and graduated from Joliet Township High School, Class of 1950. Frank proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from the Illinois Bell Telephone Company after 30 years of service, and was also a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #15713.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Evelean (nee Webb) Petrella of Crest Hill; four children, Deborah (Keith) Juhant of Clermont, FL, Allen (Jeanie) Petrella of New Lenox, Lawrence (Allison) Petrella of Oswego, and Michael (Kristine) Petrella of Romeoville; eight grandchildren, Danielle Coatney, Michelle (Justin) Kneer, Nicholas, Alexander, Emma, Sofia, Meghan, and Daniel Petrella; one great grandson, Jackson Coatney; two brothers, Antonio (the late Phyllis) Petrella of Crest Hill, and Albert (the late Bernice) Petrella of Maryland; several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Adeline Cappitti, and two brothers, Guido and Sam Petrella.

Visitation for Frank V. Petrella will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until prayers begin at 10:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, to St. Anne Catholic Church, 1800 Dearborn St. Crest Hill, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Enshrinement will follow at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now