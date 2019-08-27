|
|
Frank Vincent
Di Giovanni Sr.
Born: June 30, 1941
Died: August 19, 2019
Frank Vincent Di Giovanni Sr., born June 30, 1941, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family and loved ones on August 19, 2019.
Proceeded in death by his mother Catherine, his father Joseph, his nephew Joseph La Spisa, and his niece Annette La Spisa-Wheat.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years Teresa, Frank's sister, Jean La Spisa, his son David (Julie), his son Frank Jr. (Jenny), his daughter Mary Ellen (Nick Gincauskas), his son Christopher (Keith Cross), and his 8 grandchildren: Alex, Jason, Anelise, Mia, Vincent, Joseph, Dominic, and Francesca.
Frank was born and raised on the North Side of Chicago and was a life-long Cubs Fan. He served in the Army National Guard. He attended St. Mary of the Barrens Seminary in Perryville, Missouri. He also attended DePaul University where he studied real estate law. Frank worked in real estate as a broker and an appraiser for the VA and The Legal Aid Foundation for over 40 years. He shared his passion and knowledge of appraising by working as a part-time instructor at Joliet Junior College, teaching real estate appraisal. Frank was a member of the Lockport American Legion John Olson Post 18. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Frank also was a member of the local chapter of the National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers. In addition, he also facilitated a local support group for many years through the Depression and Bi-Polar Support Alliance. Frank was most passionate about his family, his faith, and in helping others. Frank was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lemont.
It is Frank's wishes to be cremated. Services will be held at the American Legion Post 18, 15052 Archer Ave, Lockport, IL 60441 on August 29, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm, and Military Honors at 7p. Funeral Mass will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church located at 200 E Illinois St, Lemont, IL 60439 on August 30, 2019 at 11am. The family would like to thank Joliet Area Community Hospice for all the care and compassion they provided to both Frank and his family.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 27, 2019