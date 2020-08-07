Fred A. Darnell
Born: April 18, 1955; in Merrillville, TN
Died: August 5, 2020; in Plainfield, IL
Fred A. Darnell, age 65, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 at his home, surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born on April 18, 1955 in Merrillville, TN.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Debbie (nee Scent); his son, Lieutenant Commander Ryan (Nam Phuong) Pommier, USCG; his mother, Martha Darnell; his brothers, Jeff (Teresa) and Larry (Jennifer) Darnell; as well as the entire Scent family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Darnell and his parents-in-law, Russell and Violet Scent.
Throughout his life Fred loved to play sports. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf. For many years he also played and coached football and softball with The Boyz. Fred was a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan and always cheered on the Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks. He retired from Caterpillar after more than 30 years of service and worked an additional 6 years at Walgreens.
Fred was a longtime member of the Plainfield Moose Lodge #2491. He dedicated countless hours of service to the Moose and was proud to serve on the Board and as the Governor of the Lodge.
Anyone he met, Fred counted as his friend. His smile and laugh will be forever remembered by all, and his memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved him.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to everyone at Angels Grace Hospice who so tenderly cared for Fred in his last days.
For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Fred's life, memorials may be directed to the Plainfield Moose Lodge, 16310 S. Lincoln Highway, Suite 100, Plainfield, IL 60586.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 9, 2:00 until 6:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home& Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield.
Private family funeral services will be held and interment will be at the Plainfield Township Cemetery.
For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com