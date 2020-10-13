Fred Dedin
Fred Dedin - Of Joliet, passed away suddenly Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Golden Colorado. Age 78 years.
Survived by his wife of 52 years Christine (Gincaukas) Dedin, the love of his life, his son David Dedin and "his favorite daughter" , Michelle, even if she was the only one. His brothers James (Patti) Dedin of Minooka, Mark (Judy) Dedin of Lockport, Thomas (Mary Fran dec.) Dedin and beloved brother-in-law Walter (Chris) Gincauskas and longtime buddy Bill Wittenberg, life-long friends, Doug and Betty Clinton. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Charlotte (Krause) Dedin, longtime residents in Crest Hill, teaching music on Elsie/Highland.
Fred was a lifelong Crest Hill resident, Chaney Grade School, Joliet Catholic High School, played sports in high school, college and Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam. He worked for Coke Company in his early years, then 7Up progressing to management, District Sales Manager, enjoying traveling on the many trips he won. After leaving 7Up he ran his own business in Marseilles, IL. Fred liked watching sports, loved golfing, good food, and the Chicago Bears. He and his wife retired and loved visiting his children and going to casinos.
Funeral services will be held from the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd, Wednesday, October 14th at 9:30 A.M. to St. Ann Catholic Church, 1800 N. Dearborn St., Crest Hill at 10:00 A.M. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation will be held TUESDAY, October 13th from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. Face coverings and social distancing will be observed. For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com
.