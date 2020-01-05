|
|
Fred L. Fauber Jr.
Fred L. Fauber Jr., age 65, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, with his girls by his side.
Fred is survived by his wife of 35 years, Debra A. Fauber (nee Harris); his daughter Nicole A. (Emmet) Ormsby and his two faithful grand dogs, Smiles and Spike. He also cherished Violette Eichman (Mother in law), Denise Harris (Sister in law), Kelley Harris (neice), his best friends, and extended family.
Preceded in death by his parents, Fred (Mary) Fauber Sr. and his son, Fred L. Fauber III.
Fred was born October 22, 1954, in Lykens, PA. He grew up in Bridgeport, IL and attended Tilden Tech High School, Class of 1972. Fred was an avid Chicago White Sox and Pittsburg Steelers fan, but loved watching any MLB & NFL game that was on. He was also an avid W.W.E. and NASCAR fan. His humor was "fall out of your seat" funny, and he always made everyone in the room smile with his personality. Fred was always there for people, and would help anyone he could. He was a devoted family man, and loved his girls to no end. Fred was very fond of his church, Our Savior Lutheran Church, and was an active member. He enjoyed his friends he made at church, especially Pastor Schlote, and looked forward to seeing them weekly. Fred held a special place in his heart for animals, especially dogs, beagles in particular. Fred will be dearly missed significantly by all who knew him, but his spirit will live on through all of us.
Funeral services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1910 Black Road Joliet, IL 60435 on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Per Fred's wishes cremation rites will be accorded following services. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be sent to Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue, 2303 Oak Leaf St. Joliet, IL 60436 or Our Savior Lutheran Church, would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020