Fred Louis Mooney,



Born: February 13, 1930



Died: April 13,2019



Fred Louis Mooney, Sr. born February 13, 1930. Died April 13,2019. Lifelong resident of New Lenox, IL. Husband of Muriel E. Mooney (Gansert)for 67 years. Children include David (Beth) of OH; Muriel Kim Devine (Daniel)of Saint Charles, IL; Patrick (Angelo)of Chicago, IL; Marlene Crone (Mark) of Danvers, IL. Grandchildren; Mark L. DeBold (Jacquelyn);Wade Crone (Lauren); USMC Capt Kelly Crone Williamson (USMC Major Curtis); Joshua Mooney(Chanda); Justin Mooney (Cathy). Great Granddaughters; Danalynn Crone, Twins, Avalyn and Elliana Mooney: Zoey Crone and Elizabeth Williamson; Great Grandson, Marcus De Bold, and Riddick Mooney. Twin Sister, Fern Christiansen and Sister, Janet Werner. Cousins, Jane Oram Crawford; Evelyn Hobbs Koehler; Ann Hobbs Case. Brother in law, Harold W. Gansert (Joan). Many nieces and nephews. Graduated Haven Grade School, New Lenox, IL in 1944 and Joliet Township High School in 1948. Avid Miler and Cross Country Runner at J.T.H.S, nickname '"Ace". Running in the first Cross Country team in the history of J.T.H.S. Mile time of 4:46.7 on cinder track. 2 mile Cross Country time of 10:22. Army Veteran participating in the Honor Flight for Veterans in October of 2016. Oldest member of United Methodist Church inNew Lenox. Member of New Lenox Area Historical Society and Joliet Moose. Retired after 33 years as an over-the-road truck driver from Transport Service. Well known as the Crossing Guard at Oakview-Oster Grade School for 13 years in New Lenox. Proceeded in death by very loved and special son, Fred, Jr. on November 8, 2011. Parents, Worth and Mabel (Oram). Brother, Edward Mooney and his wife Mary Ann Mooney. Sister, Mabel DeGrush. Cousin, Robert Oram.



Memorial Visitation on Saturday, April 27thfrom 10:00am until time of Service at 11:30am at United Methodist Church, 339 WHaven Avenue, New Lenox, IL, 60451. Funeral arrangements being made by Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox, IL. www.Kurtzmemorialchapel.com or (815) 485-3700. Internment at later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL with full MilitaryHonors. Donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice and New Lenox UnitedMethodist Church, Music Department. Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary