The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
(815) 467-1234
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Thelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Thelo Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Thelo Jr. Obituary
Fred Thelo, Jr.

Fred Thelo Jr., age 89, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 with loving family by his side.

Survived by his Daughter; Katherine (James) Vocu, his Son; Mark (Beth) Thelo, Grandchildren; Jimmy (Kim) Vocu, Sarah (Lauren) Vocu, Bennett Thelo and Grace Thelo.

Also surviving, Great Grandchildren; Marley Vocu, Ava Vocu and Luka Vocu.

Preceded in death by his Wife of 61 years Marianne (nee Johnson) Thelo, One Brother, Ronald Thelo and his Parents, Fred Thelo Sr. and Marie (nee Kendrick) Thelo.

Fred was a member of the Beer Can Collectors of America for the past 40 years.

A retired Teamster Truck Driver, He was a devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. A life long Green Bay Packers Fan. He proudly served his Country in the US Navy during the Korean War. Funeral Service for Fred Thelo Jr. will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020at 10:00 AM at The Maple Funeral Home located at 24300 W Ford Rd, Channahon. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Visitation Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 PM and Monday morning from 9:00 AM until Service at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .

For information 815 467-1234 www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -