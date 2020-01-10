|
Fred Thelo, Jr.
Fred Thelo Jr., age 89, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 with loving family by his side.
Survived by his Daughter; Katherine (James) Vocu, his Son; Mark (Beth) Thelo, Grandchildren; Jimmy (Kim) Vocu, Sarah (Lauren) Vocu, Bennett Thelo and Grace Thelo.
Also surviving, Great Grandchildren; Marley Vocu, Ava Vocu and Luka Vocu.
Preceded in death by his Wife of 61 years Marianne (nee Johnson) Thelo, One Brother, Ronald Thelo and his Parents, Fred Thelo Sr. and Marie (nee Kendrick) Thelo.
Fred was a member of the Beer Can Collectors of America for the past 40 years.
A retired Teamster Truck Driver, He was a devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. A life long Green Bay Packers Fan. He proudly served his Country in the US Navy during the Korean War. Funeral Service for Fred Thelo Jr. will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020at 10:00 AM at The Maple Funeral Home located at 24300 W Ford Rd, Channahon. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Visitation Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 PM and Monday morning from 9:00 AM until Service at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .
For information 815 467-1234 www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 10, 2020