Freda Jean Agazzi
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Freda Jean Aggazzi (Joliet, Illinois), who passed away on June 12, 2020, at the age of 84, leaving family and friends to mourn her loss.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Freda Riggs and her sisters, Laura Hicks and Nancy Allen. Jean joins her beloved husband, Gerry, and they are adding their significant "coolness factor" to heaven, as they did to everywhere they went in life.
She is survived by her brother, Joseph (Jane) Riggs, her brother-in-law, Jim Allen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jean was an avid Blackhawks fan who enjoyed watching games on television and in the stadium. She had a big heart and attracted and kept many friends.
"Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your life." Jean leaves many deep footprints in many lives.
Visitation for Freda Jean Agazzi will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 4 to 7 P.M. In accordance with the current Covid-19 guidelines, all visitors at the visitation will be required to wear face masks and observe social distancing. Please be aware that the number of visitors at the funeral home will be safely monitored by the funeral home staff during the visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough St. Joliet on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10 AM. In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines, all attending the funeral mass will be required to wear face masks and observe social distancing seating in the church.
Private interment will be held following the mass at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Gerry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet IL 60431 would be appreciated.
Funeral Services under the care of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory.
For information, please call (815) 744-0022 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.CHSFUNERAL.COM where you can share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 20, 2020.