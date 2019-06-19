Freda Mae Cherry Manigo



Born: October 25, 1938; in Lyons, GA



Died: June 11, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Mrs. Freda Mae Cherry Manigo was born on October 25, 1938 in Lyons, Georgia to Lewis Cherry, Sr. and Ina Mae Joyner Cherry. She died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, with her family by her side at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Joliet, IL.



Freda grew up with her parents and eleven brothers and sisters in Lyons, Georgia. She gave her life to Christ at an early age and was a member of the First African Baptist Church in Lyons. Freda graduated from Lyons Industrial High School in Lyons, Georgia. Following graduation, Freda attended and graduated from Savannah State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education, as well as Tennessee State University with a Master of Arts in Education. Freda was also a proud member of the Essence Women's Social Club, NAACP, as well as her involvement in many civic and community activities.



Freda began her career in education at Robert Smalls High School (Beaufort, SC) as a physical education teacher. She also worked as an educator at Breckinridge Job Corps Center (Morganfield, KY), Whitney Young Job Corps Center (Simpsonville, KY), Joliet Job Corps Center (Joliet, IL), and Joliet Public Schools District 86 (Joliet, IL).



Freda is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred C. Manigo, Sr.; father Lewis Cherry, Sr., mother Ina Cherry; sister Beatrice Robinson; and brothers Rudolph Cherry, Wallace Cherry, Oscar Cherry, Elzia Cherry, Louis Cherry and Lewis Cherry, Jr.



Left to cherish the memory of Freda are four sisters, Eva Morgan of Savannah, GA, Ann Cooper of Garden City, GA, Betty Dumas of Philadelphia, PA and Sarah (James) Wilcher of Jacksonville, FL; two sons, Alfred C. Manigo, Jr. and Timitha Edgerton of Joliet, IL; three daughters, Agatha Manigo, Laveda Manigo, and Angela Davis of Joliet, IL; one grandson, Logan Manigo, of Joliet, IL; five granddaughters, Lauryn Manigo, Mikayla Edgerton, Peyton Manigo, Caiylen Manigo, and Sevyn Manigo, all of Joliet, IL; beloved family Deirdre Manigo, Heather Perez, Serena Schoonveld, the Manigo family, and the King family; numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews; as well as a host of loved ones and special friends.



Funeral services for Freda Mae Cherry Manigo will be Friday, June 21, 2019. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. and funeral immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at Redeem C.O.G.I.C., 410 Clay Street, Joliet, IL. Pastor Marcel D. Fears, officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1293 Published in The Herald-News on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary