DR. Frederick B. Bustin
Born: January 20, 1947
Died: July 28, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Frederick B. Bustin announce his passing Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the age of 72. "Fill", as the family and friends called him was born in Chicago at Presbyterian-St. Luke's Hospital January 20, 1947. It was the same hospital where his mother worked as a nurse when she came to Illinois and he later received his medical degree.
Fill was educated in Joliet other than the almost 2 years he and his brother Andy lived with parents in Wurzburg, Germany when his father was an Army doctor at 107th Army Hospital. On return he attended Laraway Elementary School where many of these childhood friends became lifetime friends staying in touch with phone calls and visits. He was in the first graduating class in 1965 from Joliet East Campus. He went on to Southern Illinois University. While waiting to be accepted in to medical school he worked at Stateville Prison training guards and attended Joliet Junior College at night and received his degree in Criminal Justice. Fill loved law enforcement but medicine was his first love following in the footsteps of his father and brother Andy. He received his medical degree from Rush Medical College in Chicago and completed his residency at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem North Carolina. Fill owned and operated Medical Center of Stafford in Stafford, Virginia from 1984-2012. He was also the physician for the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA as well as a FAA Aviation Approved Medical Examiner. He was a true patriot and served three years as a reserve flight surgeon in the Air National Guard at Andrews Air Force Base.
In Fill's free time he loved Astronomy, Physics, Civil War History, and boating on the Potomac.
Fill was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Andrew (1969) and Eleanor (2002) Bustin and his step-daughter Elizabeth Dow Fortenbery (2000).
Fill leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife June Mace Bustin; step-son Brian (Amy) Dow; two grandchildren, JB and Laurynn Dow, Stafford, VA; siblings, Dr. Andrew (Kris) Bustin of Lawrenceburg, KY and Sue (Jim Condon) Bustin, Joliet, IL. His nieces, Dr. Jeanette Bustin (Felix) Cooper, Glendale, Ohio, Stephanie Bustin, NY, NY and nephew Andy Bustin (Louisville, KY). He is also survived by his canine companions Sandy and Rocky, many extended family members and friends.
Fill had a very kind and generous spirit giving back to the community that he grew up in by setting up a Law Enforcement scholarship fund at Joliet Junior College and also one at the Will County Sheriff Office. Throughout his career he also did charity health care and went on medical missions to Thailand helping the malnourished and chronically ill, as well as going to help at little town outside of Guadalajara, Mexico. After his retirement he volunteered at a free medical clinic near where he lived.
In Fill's memory, any donation would be greatly appreciated going to Will-Grundy Medical Clinic, 213 East Cass St., Joliet, IL 60432, Attn: Prescription Fund.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 29, 2019