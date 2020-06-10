Frederick M. Rodriguez
Frederick M. Rodriguez

Frederick M. Rodriguez, PhD, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020.

Cherished husband of 54 years to Patricia, nee Breier; adored father to Teresa Rodriguez (John St. Augustine) and Ann Rodriguez-Baltrum (James Baltrum). Cherished grandfather of Jack, Cameron, and Loretta. Brother to Beatrice (Patrick) Boland, Alfie (Karyn) Rodriguez, Henry Rodriguez, and Rita (Don) McFarland. Fond uncle of Brendan, Adam, Edward, Juliette, Bridget, Anne, Becky, Chris, Kelly, Tim, Matthew, Dennis, Katie, Stephen, and Daniel.

Longtime teacher at Proviso West High School, 15-year Field Museum volunteer in the Hall of Americas, usher at St. John of the Cross church, proud Navy veteran and former commander of the Western Springs VFW Post 10778. Due to the current pandemic, services are private.

Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside.


Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rosella May-Hartwell
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Dr. Rodriguez was my Spanish 1 teacher at Proviso West in the 1983-84 school year. I would continue to work with him and get to know him better as a member of the Spanish Club that he supervised. He was a teacher a student never forgets. He was funny, sarcastic, and ever so caring. He will live forever in my mind and heart as one of my favorite and most impactful teachers I have ever had. May he Rest In Peace and May his family find comfort in his memory and in the love they shared. God Bless you Dr. Rod. Heaven has gained a very special angel. ❤
Monica (Farina) Jansen
Student
June 9, 2020
Our family is certainly going to miss Fred. He was a special Brother, Brother-in-law and Uncle. He taught us all how to live life to it's fullest. He was a special Godfather to Adam. We will cherish all our memories with Fred and his beautiful family. Our prayers to all.
Love,
Alfie, Karyn and Adam
Karyn Rodriguez
Family
June 9, 2020
Cameron Baltrum
Grandchild
June 9, 2020
Love you forever and ever
Cameron Baltrum
Grandchild
June 9, 2020
Fred is gone, but not forgotten. Words cannot express our grief but Fred is no longer in pain. Praying for our family during this time of loss.
John (Jack) Diaz
Family
June 8, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of your loss. We will always remember Freddie as the family historian. He was a wonderful man. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Kim ( Diaz) & Dave Cast
Family
