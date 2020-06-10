Dr. Rodriguez was my Spanish 1 teacher at Proviso West in the 1983-84 school year. I would continue to work with him and get to know him better as a member of the Spanish Club that he supervised. He was a teacher a student never forgets. He was funny, sarcastic, and ever so caring. He will live forever in my mind and heart as one of my favorite and most impactful teachers I have ever had. May he Rest In Peace and May his family find comfort in his memory and in the love they shared. God Bless you Dr. Rod. Heaven has gained a very special angel. ❤

Monica (Farina) Jansen

Student