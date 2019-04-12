|
|
Frederick N. Thilmont
Born: April 15, 1937
Died: March 31, 2019
Frederick N. Thilmont, age 81, formerly of Lemont, IL passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Jeff) Kendzora; son, Jeffrey Thilmont, grandchildren; Britney (Sean) Osborne, Nick Kendzora, and Kole J. Thilmont; great-grandson Wade Osborne; sister Carol (Steve) Lewis, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews; and mother of his children, Pat Lupa.
He was born April 15, 1937 in Chicago, IL, attended Hinsdale Central High School, and college in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fred retired from Reynolds Aluminum/Alcoa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ruth Thilmont, and his siblings David Thilmont and Sally (Mike) Karesh.
Fred was an avid reader with a one-of-a-kind sense of humor. He enjoyed conversing, fishing, music, and solving puzzles. He was a big fan of Science Fiction and the Chicago White Sox. Fred will truly be missed. Special memories and good times shared will never be forgotten.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 12, 2019