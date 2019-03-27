Gae Luchowski-Sohn



Gae Luchowski-Sohn, born in Chicago, Illinois on March 23, passed away on March 3, 2019 in the place where she loved living, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.



Gae was a trail blazer for women in law enforcement early on. After starting as a dispatcher for the Lockport Police, she became the first woman to be hired as a police officer in the Village of Lemont in the 1960s. When she left Lemont, she became the first woman to work in the Parole Office at Statesville Prison. In 1969 she started as the first female dispatcher of Will County. Then she became one of the first women to be hired as a Deputy Sheriff with the Will County's Sheriff's Department. Gae worked on several high-profile murder cases during her time with the Sheriff's Office, was a Special Investigator for the States Attorney's Office, and worked her way up the ranks becoming the first woman promoted to Lieutenant. As Lt. she oversaw all county buildings, which include the County Office Building and the Courthouse. She was also on the coalition to China in the 1980's.



Gae worked in several divisions in her 20 plus years with the Sheriff's Department including patrol. But her favorite time was as a Juvenile Officer and working with troubled kids. She loved being able to help kids in need. Gae was proud when her daughter Denise joined the Sheriff's Department and they became one of the first mother/daughter teams in the state of Illinois until her retirement in 1991.



Gae was the founding member and president of the Will County Sheriff's Benevolent Fund which helped provide deputies with insurance for off duty injuries or illnesses. She was an active officer holder in the Fraternal Order of Police #94 and the Sheriff's Union, a member of the Illinois Women in Police, the National Women in Police Associations, Illinois Juvenile Officers Association, along with being a member of the German American Police Association.



After retirement, she moved to Florida and stayed involved with LE by becoming a member of the Citizens Police Academy of Broward County and starting the Will County Retirees Association. She was also President of the Playa del Sol Building Association where she lived and a member of the Elks.



Gae was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Sohn, mother, Mae Zamara and loved like a father Arthur Haas; brothers, Joseph (Betty Jo) and Arthur (Helen) Haas; sisters, Mae (George) Eller and Marion (Ray) O'Neil; sister-in-law, Cassie Peasavento; nephews, Arthur (Mary) Haas Jr., Donald Haas, Charles Haas, and James Luchowski.



Survived by her daughter, Denise (George) Bode; granddaughter, Tamara (Shawn) Roark of Plainfield; grandsons, Christopher (Kacey) Bode of Spokane, WA; Nicolas Sohn and family; great-grandchildren, Brendan and Shaylin Roark, Hunter, Ella, and Merrick Bode; nephews, Bob (Sharon) Haas, Joseph (Sue) Haas, Ernie (Carolyn) O'Neil, Ray (Lori) O'Neil, Jeffrey and Joseph Luchowski; nieces Jual (Garmond) Holmes, April (Gregory) Palluck, Neesha (Johnny) Maxwell, Cindy (Ron) Koonce, Debbie (Richie) Marquardt, Dana (Gary) Watson, Patsy Link, and Annie Robbins; and many more loving friends and family members who loved hearing stories of her police career at family reunions.



Memorial visitation will be held at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th Street, Lockport, 60441, Sunday March 31, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers donations in Gae's name to the Will County Sherriff's Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #94 scholarship fund or the St. John Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund would be appreciated.



Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019