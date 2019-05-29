Gale Everett Mathus



Born: October 1, 1944



Died: May 25, 2019



Gale Everett Mathus, 74, of Mount Vernon, Illinois won victory over a hard fought battle with cancer by going home to be with Jesus with family by his side on May 25, 2019. He was born October 1, 1944 in Mount Vernon, son of Everett and Lois (Estes) Mathus. Gale married Elizabeth (Thompson) Mathus on October 7, 1978. They were blessed with 40 years of marriage.



In addition to his wife, Gale is survived by his son, Richard Mathus of Mount Vernon; daughter, Misy Read of Mount Vernon; estranged stepson, Brian Mathus of Mount Vernon; several granddaughters and one grandson; several great-grandchildren; father-in-law, George "Delbert" Thompson (of whom he has been a beloved caregiver for the past few years prior to his illness); brother, Dale Mathus and wife, Kay of Mount Vernon; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Gale was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Warren and her four children; son, David Mathus; and mother-in-law, Bettyjane Thompson.



Mr. Mathus was an electrician at Sheffield-Gerdau Ameristeel in Joliet, Illinois. He served his country in the United States Army assigned to Armor Division in Germany. Gale enjoyed attending Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church fellowshipping with Travis Hayes, Ted Buck, and many others. He enjoyed flea markets, tractors, tractor shows, and tinkering with engines. Gale's wealth of knowledge will be missed by his family and friends.



A Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Hughey Funeral Home in Mount Vernon. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Hughey Funeral Home with Reverend Travis Hayes officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Memorial Cemetery in Mount Vernon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gale's honor to the family to help with funeral expenses (in care of Elizabeth Mathus) or to Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church.



