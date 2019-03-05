The Herald-News Obituaries
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
(708) 479-1210
Gary A. Hecht

Gary A. Hecht Obituary
Gary A. Hecht

Gary A. Hecht, beloved son of Daniel W. and the late Joyce M. Hecht. Loving brother of Norman (Donna), Elaine (Rick) Osborne and the late Daniel (Joanne) Hecht. Dear uncle and great uncle of many.

Visitation Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the time of service 2:00 PM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 19604 S. Wolf Rd. Mokena, IL . Interment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Gary was a longtime resident of Cornerstone Services in Joliet, IL.

For information 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 5, 2019
