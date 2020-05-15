Gary E. Lissy, Jr.
Age 58, of Braceville, IL passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home. Born September 17, 1961 in Joliet, IL. He was previously employed for BP Amoco for many years and currently employed for Cabot Microelectronics in Aurora, IL where he celebrated twenty years of service and received an award for working 2.5 million hours without a reported injury. He was a member of the Will County Threshermen?s Association, North Eastern Two Cylinder Club, Central Illinois Green Club, Coal City Area Club, and the Loyal Order of the MOOSE Lodge #300 in Joliet. Gary enjoyed John Deere tractors and attending local auctions. He was a hard worker and one thing he enjoyed more than going to work, was cutting his grass. Gary loved his family, which also included his two boston terriers, Bear and Peanut. Surviving are his father, Gary E. Lissy, Sr. of Carbon Hill, IL; three children, Ashleigh (Billy) Tarman of Coal City, Aimee (Billy) Kargle of Coal City, and Anthony (Kristin) Lissy of Mazon; nine grandchildren, Devun, Dylun, and Arieana Tarman, Ryleigh and Blake Kargle, Kaitlyn, Marlie, Preston, and Grant Lissy; and one sister, Michelle (John) Bolen of Morris, IL. Preceding him in death were his mother, Nell Lucille (nee LaZier) Lissy; and his beloved longtime companion/wife, Judy (nee Taylor) Lissy. A drive-by visitation will be held at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Saturday, May 16, 2020 between the hours of 12-2 p.m. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and please follow the instructions from the funeral home staff while pulling into the parking lot. Interment will follow and the family will be going in procession to the Braceville-Gardner Cemetery for private committal services. We are asking if at 3:00 pm anyone that would like to participate to stand outside their homes while the procession drives through Carbon Hill past the farm, into Braceville past his home for one final sendoff. Gary always contributed to many associations; two important organizations to him were the American Cancer Society and any Veteran organization of your choice would be appreciated. The pallbearers will be Dirk Paulsen, Don Klehm, Don Lissy, Rick Onsen, Devun and Dylun Tarman and the honorary pallbearers will be Preston, Grant Lissy, and Blake Kargle. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Herald-News on May 15, 2020.