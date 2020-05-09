Gary F. Nault
Born: July 29, 1948
Died: May 1, 2020
Gary F. Nault, Age 71 of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center with his family by his side.
Born July 29, 1948 in Menominee, Michigan, Gary was a son of Willard and Eunice (Née Christian) Nault.
He moved as a young child with his family, was raised in the Detroit area and was a longtime resident of Dearborn, Michigan prior to moving to the Joliet area some 18 years ago.
Gary was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus.
He joined the Knights of Columbus on September 1, 1969 with the Robert H. Jones
Council of Lincoln Park, MI., was a Past Grand Knight and an honorary life member. Gary became a 4th degree Sir Knight on February 1, 1971 and was active in the Monsignor Kern #1963 Assembly.
Gary was fortunate to have several good friends in his life, as well.
Survivors include his sisters; Patricia Nault, Pamela (Steve) Bennison, Carol (Roderick) Blanchard and Charlene (William) Hough, sister-in-law; Polly Nault, nieces and nephews; Jason (Shelley) Nault, Jessica (David) Cheriez, Matthew Nault, Dana Dunning, Megan Blanchard, Emily (Matthew) Stubitsch, Sarah Hough, one great niece and one great nephew and numerous cousins.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Eunice Nault and brother Roger Nault.
Per Gary's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded, and Gary will be laid to rest beside his parents in St. Hedwig Cemetery in Dearborn, Michigan.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date this fall in Joliet. Details will be published when information becomes available.
All relatives and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book by logging onto: www.PleseFuneralservices.com.
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the genuine care and direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125.
Published in The Herald-News on May 9, 2020.