Gary F. Nault
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary F. Nault

Born: July 29, 1948

Died: May 1, 2020

Gary F. Nault, Age 71 of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center with his family by his side.

Born July 29, 1948 in Menominee, Michigan, Gary was a son of Willard and Eunice (Née Christian) Nault.

He moved as a young child with his family, was raised in the Detroit area and was a longtime resident of Dearborn, Michigan prior to moving to the Joliet area some 18 years ago.

Gary was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus.

He joined the Knights of Columbus on September 1, 1969 with the Robert H. Jones

Council of Lincoln Park, MI., was a Past Grand Knight and an honorary life member. Gary became a 4th degree Sir Knight on February 1, 1971 and was active in the Monsignor Kern #1963 Assembly.

Gary was fortunate to have several good friends in his life, as well.

Survivors include his sisters; Patricia Nault, Pamela (Steve) Bennison, Carol (Roderick) Blanchard and Charlene (William) Hough, sister-in-law; Polly Nault, nieces and nephews; Jason (Shelley) Nault, Jessica (David) Cheriez, Matthew Nault, Dana Dunning, Megan Blanchard, Emily (Matthew) Stubitsch, Sarah Hough, one great niece and one great nephew and numerous cousins.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Eunice Nault and brother Roger Nault.

Per Gary's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded, and Gary will be laid to rest beside his parents in St. Hedwig Cemetery in Dearborn, Michigan.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date this fall in Joliet. Details will be published when information becomes available.

All relatives and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book by logging onto: www.PleseFuneralservices.com.

Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the genuine care and direction of Kenneth A. Plese, in Joliet, IL 815-735-2125.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved