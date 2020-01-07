|
Gary G. Boland
"Greek", age 70, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Joliet, lifelong Lockport resident. Gary retired from Independent Mechanical in Chicago after many years of dedicated service; he also worked at Citco Refinery for over 30 years. Member of Wilmington Recreational Club, Lockport Golf and Recreation, Lockport Moose Lodge #1557 and former social member at Lockport VFW #5788. An avid Notre Dame Fan and season ticket holder, loved playing softball and enjoyed golfing. Gary will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Harriet "Tudy" (White) Boland; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Survived by his two devoted brothers, Raymond "Mick" (Carol) and Tim "Milo" (Gail Lesniewski) Boland; a niece, Kelly (Danny) Thompson; two nephews, Jeff Boland and Joshua Lesniewski. One great niece, two great nephews and one great-great niece also survive. The Boland family would like to personally thank Debbie, Gary's caretaker for her exceptional care. A special thank you to caretakers, Michelle, Laura, the entire staff at Joliet Area Community Hospice and the Lockport Township Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lockport Township High School Athletic Department would be greatly appreciated.
Services will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00am in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, Il 60441. Following all services cremation rites will be respectfully addressed.
Visitation in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 7:00pm.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 7, 2020