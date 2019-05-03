Gary J. Lawhun



Gary J. Lawhun "Ears", age 61, late of Lockport passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 6, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born in Chicago, a resident of Lockport for 60 years. A dedicated Employee of Knauer Industries, Joliet for 30 yrs. Member of Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, Lockport, Pure Rod and Gun Club, Plainfield, Sons of the American Legion Post #1080, Joliet, frequently attended the Plainfield American Legion Marne Post # 13. An avid Horseshoe player loved fishing and listening to music. Gary was an all-around genuine guy, he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Preceded in death by his beloved wife Diane S. (Kraft) Lawhun (2015), parents Joseph and Ellen (Wright) Lawhun and his maternal and paternal grandparents.



Survived by his sister; Donna (James) Rounds of Galesburg, IL., three brothers; George (Jim Troppe) of Joliet, David (Carolyn) of Joliet and Clifton Lawhun of Morris, sisters -in-law; Marion (late Jim) Dumas and Jacqueline (Dennis) Strong and one brother-in-law James (Jan) Kraft, devoted friend; Tom Hojnacki of Crest Hill. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, friends and co- workers also survive. Gary's family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Narula, Dr. Golden both of the University of Chicago Comprehensive Cancer Center and the entire staff at Advocate Hospice for their exceptional care.



In Lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Chicago Comprehensive Cancer Center at Silver Cross Hospital or the Advocate Hospice would be appreciated.



Per Gary's wishes, cremation rites were respectfully addressed. A Memorial Celebration of Gary's life will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:30 pm. at Shephard of the Hill Lutheran Church, 925 E. 9th Street, Lockport IL., 60441



Arrangements By: O'Neil Funeral Home 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport.



Published in The Herald-News on May 3, 2019