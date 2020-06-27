Gary L. Hank
Born: November 10, 1955
Died: June 24, 2020
Age 64, of Wilmington, IL and formerly of Lockport, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born on November 10, 1955 in Joliet, IL. Gary graduated from Lockport Township High School in 1974. He retired from JLM Plastics in Joliet as a plant foreman and was a very active member of the YMCA Indian Guides Program. He loved racing, fishing and spending time outdoors. He was a proud and devoted father who will be missed greatly.
Gary is survived by his loving family; best friend, Peggy (Hank) Wyse; two children, Scott (Rosie) Hank and Marcie (Jeff) McMicken; two grandsons, Danny and Zack McMicken; one special woman he was proud to have in his life, Betty Aspel; parents, Lester and Marlene Hank; one brother, Larry (Beth) Hank; one sister, Bonnie (Tim) Welsh; four nieces; and numerous loving cousins.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The family will be having a private celebration of his life to be announced at a later date. R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 27, 2020.