Gary L. Hardie
Born: January 27, 1960; in Joliet, IL
Died: November 16, 2020; in Kinmundy, IL
Gary L. Hardie, age 60 of Kinmundy, IL, passed away at his home on Monday, November 16, 2020.
Gary was born on January 27, 1960 in Joliet, IL at Silver Cross Hospital. Gary was the son of Charles L. Hardie andShirley (Leadingham) Hardie. He married Jeanette (Keifer) Phillips from Kinmundy, IL and they later divorced. He then married Jackie (Lyons) Hardie fromJoliet, IL and they later divorced.
Survivors include a son, Chris Hardie and wife Jessica (Piper) Hardie of Salem; daughter,Kayla (Hardie) Purdy and husband Joe of Salem; grandson, Eli Purdy of Salem;nephew, Eli Hardie from Harriman, TN; two nieces, Olivia Hardie of Knoxville,TN and Samantha (Hardie) Snow and husband Heath Snow of Oakdale, TN; two grand nephews, Cade and Jace Snow of TN; brother, Jimmy Wendell Hardie and fiancé Tammy Hall of Rockwood, TN. Also surviving are numerous cousins and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Shirley Hardie and grandparents, Elijah Leadingham and Mable Leadingham Hall and Oma Hardie Hill.
Gary was a crane operator for the Boilermaker Union at Universal Lockport Corp. in Lockport, IL for 3 years. Gary worked for Carter Lumber in Odin, IL as a truck driver for two years. Then later he worked for 18 years for Waste Management for the Teamsters Local #179 in the town of Rockdale, IL. He then spent 11 years working for Dale and Debbie Rhodes at Deb's Way Trucking in Wilmington, IL. He did construction work and drove a dump truck and retired in 2016. Gary had 29 years with the Teamsters Local #179 Union.
He attended Gompers Junior High School in Joliet, IL and graduated from J.T. Central High School in Joliet, IL.
Gary enjoyed going to stock car races and like to watch NASCAR. He liked muscle cars and enjoyed going to car shows. He like to take to pictures and film cars and his family.
Funeral services for Gary Hardie will be held on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 3:00p.m. at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. There will be a visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Graveside services will be on Saturday, November21, 2020 at Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale, TN with a visitation prior, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Shubert Funeral Home, Wartburg Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made to the Donor's Choice and will be received at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.CrouseFH.com
.