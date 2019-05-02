The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Gary Lee Kirman

Gary Lee Kirman, age 59, of Creal Springs, IL and formerly of Joliet, IL, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, in Marion, IL. He was born in Joliet, the son of William and Pearl (nee Davis) Kirman, residing in Creal Springs the past 20 years. A United States Marine Corps Veteran, he was employed as an over the road truck driver for the past 30 years. Gary was an outdoorsman. He loved nature and enjoyed trap shooting.

Gary is survived by his loving wife Wilma (nee Ledwa) Kirman of Creal Springs; his two children, Rachelle (Brad) Fraser of Shorewood and Scott (Katie) Kirman of Joliet; three grandchildren, Sean and Korinne Kirman and Jenevieve Fraser; his parents; brother, Robert Kirman of Morris; and nephew, Robbie Kirman of Joliet.

Visitation for Gary Lee Kirman will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park where Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Marine Corps. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2019
