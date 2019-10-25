The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tezak Funeral Home Chapel
1211 Plainfield Rd.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Tezak Funeral Home Chapel
1211 Plainfield Rd.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Pauson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Pauson


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Pauson Obituary
Gary L. Pauson

Born: August 11, 1953

Died: October 23, 2019

Age 66 yrs, passed away Wednesday surrounded by his loving family. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Theresa (Terry Karcz), one daughter Andrea ( Bill ) Schroeder, 2 sons, Thomas S.( Nichole) and Andrew J. Pauson, 6 grandchildren Kayla, Peyton,and Charli Schroeder, Penelope Pauson, Ori Schroeder and Phoebe Pauson, his mother, Dorothy B. Pauson and 2 sisters, Lisa (James) Padilla and Jana (Ken) Chudwin. Numerous nieces, nephews ans cousins.

Preceded in death by his father, Henry R. Pauson one brother, Layton (Skip) Pauson, and one sister Rachella Jadron, his grandparents, Mr.& Mrs. Thomas Pauson and Mr.& Mrs. Richard Johnson.

Gary was past president of AFSCME Local 791 for 30 years, a member of Moran AC he was an avid Blackhawks fan and enjoyed fishing.

Celebration of Gary's life will take place on Monday, October 28, 2019 with a prayer service at Tezak Funeral Home Chapel, 1211 Plainfield Rd., Joliet at 11:00 am. According to his wishes cremation rites will be accorded.

Visitation Sunday, October 27, 2019 2pm to 5pm.

PISUT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS 815-722-0998
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now