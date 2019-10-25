|
Gary L. Pauson
Born: August 11, 1953
Died: October 23, 2019
Age 66 yrs, passed away Wednesday surrounded by his loving family. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Theresa (Terry Karcz), one daughter Andrea ( Bill ) Schroeder, 2 sons, Thomas S.( Nichole) and Andrew J. Pauson, 6 grandchildren Kayla, Peyton,and Charli Schroeder, Penelope Pauson, Ori Schroeder and Phoebe Pauson, his mother, Dorothy B. Pauson and 2 sisters, Lisa (James) Padilla and Jana (Ken) Chudwin. Numerous nieces, nephews ans cousins.
Preceded in death by his father, Henry R. Pauson one brother, Layton (Skip) Pauson, and one sister Rachella Jadron, his grandparents, Mr.& Mrs. Thomas Pauson and Mr.& Mrs. Richard Johnson.
Gary was past president of AFSCME Local 791 for 30 years, a member of Moran AC he was an avid Blackhawks fan and enjoyed fishing.
Celebration of Gary's life will take place on Monday, October 28, 2019 with a prayer service at Tezak Funeral Home Chapel, 1211 Plainfield Rd., Joliet at 11:00 am. According to his wishes cremation rites will be accorded.
Visitation Sunday, October 27, 2019 2pm to 5pm.
PISUT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS 815-722-0998
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019