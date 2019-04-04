Gary R. Darin



Gary R. Darin "Garcom", age 57, passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born in Joliet, lifelong Lockport resident. Retired from Wescom 911 dispatch center after 27 years of dedicated service and was a paid on call Firefighter for Lockport Township Fire Protection District for many years. An avid Chicago Blackhawks fan, Notre Dame fan and all around sports fan. Gary was always both of his children's #1 fan at all their sporting activities. He had an infectious smile, was always a jokester, an entertainer, life of the party and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Preceded in death by one brother in infancy, Brian Darin (1968); maternal grandparents, Emma and William Miller; paternal grandparents, Louise and John M. Darin.



Survived by two loving children, Stephanie Darin and Jonathan (Courtney) Darin; one grandchild due in April; his devoted parents, Raymond and Jean (Miller) Darin; two brothers, Bill (Robin) and Ron (Kim) Darin; mother of his children, Debbie Prodehl. Numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends also survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lockport Fire Foundation.



Visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 from 3:00pm until 8:00pm. Fire Department walkthrough will be at 7:00pm. Following all services cremation rites will be respectfully addressed.



