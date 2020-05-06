Gary T. Manheim
Gary T. Manheim

Age 65, a resident of New Lenox, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Loving husband of Yvette Manheim (Mathis); dear brother of Deborah (Dan) Latham and Kathleen Manheim; cherished uncle of numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins; dear brother-in-law of Kim (Westy) Westendorf; also survived by his beloved animals.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Mildred Manheim (Taylor), grandparents Vance and Kathryn Taylor (Farley), brother Vance Manheim, and 2 nephews Erik and Wyatt.

Gary enjoyed model railroading and painting solider replicas. He was very fond of watching old time silent movies, attending Civil War Reenactments, antique car shows, and was very fond of all God's creatures.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be private for the family.

Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.


Published in The Herald-News on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
