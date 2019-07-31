|
|
Gary Vincent Wilmoth
Gary Vincent "Big G" Wilmoth, age 56, of Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Harrison, PA on June 12, 1963, the son of Willard and Charlene (nee Smith) Wilmoth. Gary proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
He was an estimator for Gerber Auto Collision and enjoyed bowling, muscle cars, car shows, boating, fishing, spending time with family and friends, golfing, traveling, and going to concerts.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Ingrid (nee Holdeman) Wilmoth; three children, Ashley (Daniel) Strubel, Taylor (DJ) Goodson, and Tyler Wilmoth; one grandson, Theo G.T. Strubel; his sister, Candice Bentley; and his three fur children, Cali, Max and Stormy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, with a Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment will be held privately at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where full Military Honors will be conducted under the Auspices of the United States Navy and the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Squad at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org/honormemorial-gifts/) would be appreciated. We also ask that if you have a Collector Car, to drive it to the Memorial Gathering in remembrance of Gary. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.frecdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 31, 2019