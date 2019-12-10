The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gavin Puntney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gavin Paul Puntney


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gavin Paul Puntney Obituary
Gavin Paul Puntney

Born: January 12, 1932

Died: December 1, 2019

Gavin Paul Puntney, 87, of Cherokee Village, Arkansas, passed away December 1, 2019. He was born January 12, 1932, in Dwight, Illinois and was a long time resident of Plainfield, IL.

Gavin served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He married his present wife Sandy on February 6, 1987. Upon retiring from 31 years with Illinois Bell Telephone Company, he and Sandy relocated to Cherokee Village in 1987 where Gavin became a member of the Highland Elks Lodge 2539 and served as Exalted Ruler. He also served as District Deputy to the Grand Exalted Ruler, was recognized as State Elk of the Year, and served as President of the Arkansas State Elks Association.

Gavin was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Dolores (Dalton) Puntney; a sister, Ernestine; and a brother, Lawrence.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy; three sons: Brian, Steven, and James Puntney; a daughter, Julie Smith; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many other relatives and good friends.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. For more information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gavin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Overman-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -