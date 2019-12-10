|
Gavin Paul Puntney
Born: January 12, 1932
Died: December 1, 2019
Gavin Paul Puntney, 87, of Cherokee Village, Arkansas, passed away December 1, 2019. He was born January 12, 1932, in Dwight, Illinois and was a long time resident of Plainfield, IL.
Gavin served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He married his present wife Sandy on February 6, 1987. Upon retiring from 31 years with Illinois Bell Telephone Company, he and Sandy relocated to Cherokee Village in 1987 where Gavin became a member of the Highland Elks Lodge 2539 and served as Exalted Ruler. He also served as District Deputy to the Grand Exalted Ruler, was recognized as State Elk of the Year, and served as President of the Arkansas State Elks Association.
Gavin was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Dolores (Dalton) Puntney; a sister, Ernestine; and a brother, Lawrence.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy; three sons: Brian, Steven, and James Puntney; a daughter, Julie Smith; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many other relatives and good friends.
A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. For more information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 10, 2019