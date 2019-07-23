Gayle C. Chaloka



Gayle C. Chaloka (nee Hoffman), age 84, passed away peacefully Friday, July 19, 2019 with her loving family by her side.



She was born in New Lenox, IL to Clarence and Francis Hoffman. Gayle is a graduate of Joliet Township High School, Class of 1953. She worked as a desk clerk at the Regal 8 Motel and then as a manager at Oriental Cleaners.



Gayle is survived by her children, Gary Chaloka of Augusta, Georgia, David Chaloka of Sacramento, California, Judy (David) Starcevich of Joliet, Illinois and Son-In-Law William Aeschliman of Wilmington, Illinois; grandchildren, Steven (Linette) Chaloka, Angela Franklin, Ashley (Rick) Goddard, Matthew (fianc Kayla Peterson) Starcevich, Lauren (fianc Sean Gremillion) Starcevich, Bethany, Ethan, Isabella Aeschliman; five great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Christina and Steven Jr. Chaloka, Kyler Starcevich and Logan Goddard. One niece and numerous nephews also survive.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Francis Hoffman (1979, 2012), daughter, Lori Aeschliman (1998) and one brother, Richard Hoffman (2019).



Gayle loved playing cards, bingo and doing puzzles. She lived at the JFK residence for 23 years where she made many friends. She was known as "the Sunshine Committee" and was in charge of sending birthday and get-well cards to those who needed it. Gayle loved sewing and happily worked on many projects for those in her building. She always volunteered to make her famous deviled eggs for family parties, which were enjoyed by all. She loved watching old time horror movies; Abbott and Costello "Meet the Werewolf" being her favorite. She collected angels as a hobby, with over 100 of them in her cabinet. There was nothing more that she loved than to spend time with her family and grand/great-grandchildren. She was always ready to help anyone who was in need. Gayle was a warm hearted, kind mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. As it was Gayle's request, cremation rites will be accorded following services. Inurnment will be at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery at a later date.



For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald-News on July 23, 2019