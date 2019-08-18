The Herald-News Obituaries
GAYLE LANDON GLOVER

Born: August 26, 1947; in Joliet, IL

Died: August 9, 2019; in Tohapah, AZ

Gayle Landon Glover, 71, of Tonapah, AZ, and formerly of Lockport, IL, passed away at 5:00 am on Friday, August 9, at her home with her family by her side. Gayle was born on August 26, 1947, in Joliet, IL, to parents Francis and Louella Baumgartner Landon. She welcomed her son Glenn Francis Chirko of Tonapah, the true light of her life, on March 17, 1970, and he survives.

Gayle and John Eldon Glover were married on December 28, 1994, and he survives. Gayle is also survived her sister Betty Landon Waldhauser (husband Ralph) of Pawnee, IL, her nephew Mark Waldhauser (Chris Salzeider) of Pawnee, niece Beth Waldhauser of Urbana, IL, niece Jann Waldhauser Lumbrazo (Brian) of Lemont, IL, and great nephew Landon Waldhauser and great niece Kaylee Lumbrazo. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents and numerous aunts and uncles.

Per Gayle's wishes, cremation was accorded with private family service. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28th from 3-6 pm at Merichka's Restaurant in Crest Hill, IL. For those who wish, memorials in Gayle's name may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Lockport, IL. Gayle's family is being served by Ganley's Funeral Home in Buckeye, AZ.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 18, 2019
