Gene Delrose


1933 - 2020
Gene Delrose Obituary
Gene Delrose

Gene Delrose, age 86, at rest on Friday, March 06, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

Gene is survived by his children, Rondi (lifetime friend Sharon Palmer) Kallas, Mark (Laura) Delrose, Dawn (Kevin) Pendry; grandchildren, Stacy (Carlos) Hinojosa, Stephanie (Joel) Aranda, Gianna, Alexa, Mara and Joseph Delrose, Nicole (Kevin) Depinto, Jessica (Kevin) Holzinger and Dean Pendry; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Dionigi; numerous nieces, nephews and countless dear friends.

Preceded in death by his wife, Helen M. (nee Popa) (2018); parents, John and Stella (nee Colonna) Delrose; brothers, Patsy, Val, Rudy and Rico Delrose.

Gene was a proud United States Army Veteran during the Korean War. He was a member of the Laborers Union International Local #75. Gene was an avid sports fan; he enjoyed playing sports in his youth and watching them later in life.

Services for Gene were held privately. Per his wishes cremation rites have been accorded. He was laid to rest with his wife at Abraham Lincoln Nation Cemetery on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Obituary and tribute wall for Gene Delrose at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 13, 2020
