|
|
Gene Proffitt
Born: April 4, 1944; in Joliet, IL
Died: December 7, 2019; in Kankakee, IL
Age 75 of Wilmington, passed away December 7, 2019 at Miller Healthcare in Kankakee.
Born April 4, 1944, in Joliet, Gene was a son of Lester Brasel and Amy (Emberton) Proffitt.
He was raised and educated in Wilmington, and went on to honorably serve in the US Army.
Gene was an exceptional mechanic who retired from Valley Concrete in Joliet, and enjoyed tinkering on anything mechanical. In his free time he loved racing, swap meets and car shows, as well as hanging out with his friends and grandkids.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia "Ginny"; children: Brian (Toni) Brown of Coal City, Owin (Kelly) Proffitt of Wilmington, and Gale (Michael) Cottles and Kirk (Katrina) Proffitt, both of Alabama; several grandchildren; one brother, Harold (the late Pat) Proffitt of Winchester, IL; one sister, Joan (John) Thompson of Wilmington; his mother-in-law, Phyllis Saben of Coal City, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Dave Brown of Costa Rica, Larry Brown of Coal City, Barb (Dennis) Lenzie of Braceville, Mike (Todd) Glenn of Homer Glen and Trudy (Sean) of Chicago.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Marilyn Proffitt.
Cremation rites were accorded.
The family will receive friends for a celebration of Gene's life at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Rd. in Wilmington on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Inurnment with full military honors will follow Monday December 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Family and friends wishing to attend the cemetery services will assemble at the funeral home Monday morning at 8:45 a.m. for a procession which will depart at 9:00 a.m.
Preferred memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Gene's Memorial Page: BaskervilleFH.com/notices/Gene-Proffitt
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 12, 2019