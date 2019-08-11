|
Gene W. Gear
Gene W. Gear, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home just 3 days shy of his 95th birthday.
Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Patricia (2011), his parents Crawford and Stella Gear and his brother James C. Gear (1992).
Gene is survived by his children; Jerry (Patti) Gear of Shelbyville, Penny (late Bernie) Egly of New Lenox, Tim (Roxanne) Gear of Coal City, Mary Gear of Manhattan, IL, Carol (Dick) Nelson of Joliet and Wayne (Brenda) Gear of Shelbyville, his beloved companion Dorothy Kinsella, his amazing caretaker Chris Clausen and his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Gene attended St. Patrick's Grade School and Joliet Catholic High. Gene's father helped open the Joliet Park District Airport in 1930 where he got the flying bug. His first solo flight was in 1941.
Gene joined the Navy in 1943 and was assigned to the USS Unimak as a one-man aerological unit / meteorologist. Gene continued his love of flying and received his instructors rating in 1965. He instructed hundreds of students to become pilots. Many of them have remained friends over the years. His wife and two of his children also received their pilot licenses. Gene opened Gear Airport in New Lenox in 1970. Gene received the prestigious "Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award" in September 2018 from the FAA at the Joliet Airport in the original hangar from 1930. Gene worked for Blockson Chemical / Olin Matheson for over 30 years. He was the Vitner Snacks corporate pilot for 20 years. He and his wife enjoyed traveling all over the world and they especially enjoyed cruises.
Gene was a longtime faithful member of St. Joseph Church, 235 W. North St., Manhattan, IL where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Family will receive friends from 10:30 until the time of service. Inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gene's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be most appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St. Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 11, 2019