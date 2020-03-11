|
|
Geneva Burkhart
Born: November 24, 1929; in Wallins Creek, KY
Died: March 7, 2020; in New Lenox, IL
Geneva Burkhart, Age 90 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.
Born November 24, 1929 in Wallins Creek, Kentucky, Geneva was a daughter of Cody and Martha (Brummett) Roark. She was raised and educated in Wallins Creek and then moved to Joliet when she was eighteen. Geneva was a member of the Ingalls Park AC Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed spending time at the Belmont AC, as well as the Knights of Columbus Hall. Geneva's favorite times were spent playing the slot machines at Harrah's Casino and hitting that jackpot. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but especially by her family, whom she so deeply adored.
Geneva is survived by her five children: Eugene (Mimi) Miracle, Bradley Burkhart, Martha Haggerty, Lorraine (Bill) Parks and Kimberly (Bob) Graham, numerous grandchildren, including Lisa (Jason) Marie Graham who was her caregiver throughout the years, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; sisters: Genelle (the late John) Verklan, Marlene (the late Bud) Osborne and Wanda Lee (Les) Brown; brothers: Carlos (Maria) Roark and Cody James (Katy) Roark, Jr., as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cody and Martha; her husband of 55 years until his passing in 1995, Bud Grant Burkhart; son: Kenny Sailor; grandson: Lil' Billy Graham; daughter-in-law: Judy Burkhart; brothers: Onas Roark, Lucas Roark, Julius Roark, Jarvis Roark and Douglas Roark; sister: Genette Morton, and longtime companion, John Patterson.
Family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. A second visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service, 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery where Geneva will be laid to rest with her husband, Bud.
Obituary and tribute wall for Geneva Burkhart at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 11, 2020