Geneva M. Attaway
Born: May 31, 1926; in Cedar Gap, TX
Died: November 2, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Geneva M. Attaway (nee Swindle), age 94, of Crest Hill, previously of Elwood passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home, Joliet. Born May 31, 1926 in Cedar Gap, TX, she was the daughter of Cason Berryman and Effie Pearl (nee Roberts) Swindle. She graduated in 1943 from Jim Ned High School, Tuscola, TX. She met her husband, George Attaway at Camp Barkley near Abilene, TX during WWII. After the war they moved to Illinois where Geneva worked for the Secretary of State License Facility in Joliet and Tyler Grain Co. She was a member of the Elwood Community Church and the Elwood/Jackson History Club.
Geneva is survived by her children Shirley (Terry) Weidemann of Elwood, Jerry (Mary Beth) of Morris and George (Laura) of Huntley, her grandchildren Jeremy (Tracy) Attaway, Heather (Matthew) Bryant and Justin (Dana)Attaway, her sister Virginia (the late Forrest) Frierson of Garland, TX and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband George Attaway (1987), her brothers William C. (Mildred) Swindle,Ted (Marie) Swindle, and Ed (Gladys) Swindle and her sister Pearl (Loyce Willard) Dickson.
Funeral service for Geneva will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00A.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan, IL. Visitation will be the same day from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Private interment will follow at Brown Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Geneva's name to the Elwood Community Church, 101 S. Chicago St., Elwood, IL 60421 or to Brown Cemetery, 19508 W. Noel Rd., Elwood, IL 60421 would be appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com