Genevieve T. Tuel
Age 90, a lifelong Joliet, IL resident passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center, with her sons, Robert (Trish) and Jim (Denine) Tuel at her side. Gen was born January 2, 1930 to the late Mary (nee Bebar) and Jacob Mihelic. Known to all as Gen, she attended Joliet Public Schools graduating with the class of 1948 from Joliet Township High School. She went on to earn a bachelor degree in education from the College of St. Francis.
She is the beloved mother of Robert (Trish) Tuel and James (Denine) Tuel and Mary Tuel (1964) loving and devoted grandmother of Kylie, Danielle, Brandon, Andrew and Ethan. She is survived by her brother, Jack Mihelic and several generations of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents: Jacob and Mary (nee Bebar) Mihelic; her daughter, Mary (Mihelic) Tuel, and siblings, Frank Mihelic, Antoinette (Rudolph) Silich, Joseph Mihelic, Margaret (Edmund) Stritzel, Anthony (Olga) Mihelic, Edward (Theresa) Mihelic, MaryAnn (Albert) Gregory, Frances Mihelic, Dorothy (James) Miller and Phyllis (John) Edwards.
Gen flourished in her career as a primary grade school teacher for the Joliet Public School District, for over 30 years. She had a thirst of knowledge and helped shape the minds of 1st and 3rd graders beginning her teaching at Eliza Kelly. Gen went on to Cunningham Elementary where she spent more than 20 years, with the last 10 years of her career at Pershing Grade school, before retiring. Gen believed teaching was about providing foundational life skills. She was especially dedicated in teaching reading and penmanship. Her students always received the highest competition marks. She was a devoted teacher whose love of knowledge was shared with all her students, striving to bring out the potential of even the most challenged students.
A longtime member of the Cathedral of St. Raymond, Gen was active with the Choir and enjoyed singing at Mass. Her love of opera was often heard as she listened to the radio evenings and weekends. She was a long-time season ticket holder of the Lyric Opera in Chicago and a volunteer at the Rialto Square theatre, choosing to work during any classical opera events.
She was a devoted and loving mother, attending all her sons sporting events; And a life-long Cubs, Bulls and Bears fan, choosing to watch sports over anything else on television. In her retirement, she joined a travel group and explored many places, including Alaska. She also enjoyed bowling and playing cards. Gen maintained her ties to friends in college participating in a ladies group for over 50 years.
Funeral services for Genevieve Tuel will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Avenue in Joliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 am. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet in the North parking lot of the Cathedral, off Mason Avenue at 9:15 am. Facemasks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Interment will follow Mass at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gen's name can be made to St. Raymonds Choir. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
