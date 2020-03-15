|
George Bednar
Born: May 11, 1949; in Chicago,IL
Died: March 12, 2020; in Hines, IL
George Bednar, 70, of Plainfield, IL, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Hines VA Hospital in Hines, IL.
He was born May 11, 1949 in Chicago, IL, the son of Frank and Virginia Bednar. He married Catherine Mammoser on January 16, 1971 in Chicago, IL and later married Jolanta Dudek in October of 1990 in Maywood Park, IL.
George was a proud member of the US Marine Corp, serving during Vietnam.
He was an avid White Sox and Viking's fan.
George enjoyed crossword puzzles and listening to the oldies but the goodies.. Most of all he loved to throw a baseball around with his grandkids.
He is survived by his children, Brenda (Keith) Pomorin and Chris (Maureen) Bednar; nine grandchildren, Taylor and Dylan Jones, Ryan, Lauren, Samantha, Alyssa, Jacob, and Isaiah Pomorin, and Caitlin Bednar; seven great grandchildren, Amalie, Brylee, Gavin, Eli, Norah, Julian, and Luna; his ex-wives, Catherine and Jolanta, and 1 stepdaughter, Anna Dudek.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Jacqueline Jones.
Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano, with Deacon Eduard Murillo officiating. Burial will follow at Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano, with Military Honors by the Plano American Legion.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the funeral home in Plano.
Memorials may be directed to the Fisher House.
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home 3952 Turner Ave.Plano, IL 60545 630-552-3022
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 15, 2020