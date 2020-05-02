George Bernard Pavlich



Born: April 22, 1925



Died: April 17,2020



George Bernard Pavlich, age 94, passed away peacefully on April 17,2020, due to natural causes, with his loving wife by his side. He resided at The Cottages of New Lenox, IL - Memory Care.



George was born April 22, 1925 in Joliet to Anton and Evelyn (Stiglich) Pavlich. George and Ardis were married September 16, 1950 at St. Anne's Church in Crest Hill.



George is survived by his loving wife Ardis (nee Christensen); siblings, Edward (Theresa deceased) Pavlich, Anna (Jack deceased) Baudino, Andrew "Butch" Pavlich, Leonard "Lenny" Pavlich; sisters-in-law, Yvonne (Anthony deceased) Pavlich, Betty (Victor deceased) Pavlich, Deanna (Don deceased) Carlson, Ronelva (Ray deceased) Gerencher; numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Evelyn (Stiglich) Pavlich; siblings, Anthony Pavlich, Lorraine (Bernard) Kazich, Theresa (Wayne)Weidmeyer, Victor Pavlich; in-laws, Emery and Loraine Christensen.



George was a veteran of the U.S. Navy World War II 1943-1946 with an Honorable Discharge.



George worked at the Joliet Arsenal, Elwood Unit, Will County, Illinois until he transferred to the Armed Forces Examining and Entrance Station in Los Angeles, California where he retired in 1974 as a Civil Servant, Motor Vehicle Operator.



George attended Chaney Grade School and Lockport Township High School.



George loved NASCAR, Football, Fishing and Camping.



At George's request, Cremation has been honored by the Neptune Society.



Private Services to be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.



The family would like to Thank everyone at The Cottages of New Lenox for the care they gave George for the past two years and Joliet Area Community Hospice for the end of life care he received.



Donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.





